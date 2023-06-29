CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Last month about Kappa Kappa Gamma’s flower sale raising money for the DREAAM organization. Now, they’ve decided the money is going to their children’s program.

The alumnae association raised $6,000 at their annual flower sale for DREAAM. The proceeds will benefit pre-k Saturday schools. Kappa Kappa Gamma president Ginger Mill knows exactly why this money is so important. She volunteered with kids with the I Read, I Count project and said time spent with students made her realize the impact it had on her.

“I think what was really happening was I was building a relationship with her,” Mills said. “So, when she recognized me it was just overwhelming.”

CEO and Founder of DREAAM Tracy dace said teaching subjects like history and literacy go a long way toward helping children grow.

“If we want to be proactive when it comes to violence prevention in our community and also see higher academic outcomes, we have to start early investing in their lives not only from an academic standpoint but also their social well-being,” Dace said.

Dace said more organizations should continue to follow DREAAM’s footsteps in educating kids at an early age.

“It’s just one example of what we can do if we come together as a village,” Dace said. “Organizations like DREAAM, Kappa Kappa Gamma and churches can come together, we can provide more opportunities.”

The program currently serves 25 students. Dace said the money donated will expand their program to 2nd grade and double the number of children they reach.