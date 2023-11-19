URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the DREAAM organization (Driven to Reach Excellence & Academic Achievement for Males) celebrated their 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway in Urbana.

Fifty program families were fed a catered Thanksgiving meal that included turkey, mashed potatoes and green beans. They also gave away free winter coats and hats, household needs and gift cards.

Director of DREAAM Impact Cornicha Henderson said although the gathering is reflective of the holidays, the program’s impact is year-round.

“We pour extra love into our DREAAM families and to the community,” she said. “Let them know that we’re here for them, not just, you know, on a holiday, but all the time.”

The event was a big success according to organizers. A total of 250 people were fed.