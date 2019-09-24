Drainage dollars out tomorrow

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Treasurer Laurel Prussing said her office will be ahead of schedule with drainage tax money distribution.

Prussing said that funding — earmarked from property taxes — will be distributed tomorrow.

Champaign County Farm Bureau manager Brad Uken said he’d heard some rumblings from officials about a potential delay in distribution.

The funding districts get from the county is used to maintain land for agricultural or sanitary purposes.

If there are delays in funding, districts could “owe vendors or contractors, and some of that money that they are expecting to get hasn’t been paid, so there is the potential that they’re not able to pay vendors in a timely manner,” he said.

Prussing said the fact that her office is distributing the money on September 25 means it’s early — five days before the deadline.