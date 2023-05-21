PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Friday and Saturday nights in Paxton used to be packed with cars for an evening cruise, and for the last 11 years, Draggin’ Main has been working to recreate the good ole days.

Deane Geiken said back in the day, the streets were so packed it was hard for cars to even get through town.

“Many of the people who used to cruise are still here in town and it’s kind of a nice way to reminisce on the days gone by, and a lot of them still have their classic cars, or maybe the cars they had from high school,” said Deane Geiken, Draggin’ Main.

The group held their event open to the public on Saturday.

“It’s a nice way to get them back out on the street. So young or old, whether you got a new car or old car, a classic car or a piece of junk, bring it out, it’s just for cruising and socializing,” said Geiken.

Geiken said even restaurants and businesses got in the fun and offered specials for those participating in the fun family event. They plan to host the event once again next year.