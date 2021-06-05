Drag Performers Host Drag-Themed Pride Picnic for Pride Month

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–A few drag performers held a picnic outside West Side park to celebrate pride month today. As pandemic restrictions start to ease up, they were able to attract a crowd of a few hundred.

Organizers say they wanted the picnic to be family friendly. They wanted to show LGBT kids it’s okay to be your true self. The performance was organized by drag queen Karma Carrington.

She says it’s hard for teens to come out on their own if they don’t have love and support, and that’s why teaching kids about the LGBT community is so important.

“I want to extend that opportunity to everyone, not just adults. I think teens and youth really need to see that there are people that look like them, act like them, and that they’re not alone,” Carrington said. “It really means a lot to me when I’m able to take my love for the youth, and bridge it with my queerness and my identity, to help them realize who they are.”

Their next celebration will be a talent show at NOLA’s bar to celebrate Juneteenth. The show is open to anyone interested in auditioning.