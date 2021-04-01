‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ to speak at SIU School of Medicine’s Women’s Power Night Against Cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A dermatologist who has her own series on TLC will be a guest speaker at the Women’s Power Night Against Cancer in Springfield.

The event will be held on April 14 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. at the Route 66 Drive-In Theatre. It is hosted by SIU School of Medicine, which is where Dr. Sandra Lee, MD, FAAC, FAAD, completed her residency, according to officials.

Dr. Lee is also known as “Dr. Pimple Popper.” The TLC series has been intriguing audiences since 2018.

Now, the California-based doctor is making her way to Springfield. Dr. Lee will deliver opening remarks at 8 p.m. for the event.

Women’s Power Night Against Cancer is a fund raiser for Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU. The money will go towards cancer research.

Gates for the event will open at 6:30 p.m.. That is also when “gourmet nibbles” boxes can be picked up. Guests will be welcomed at 7:30, followed by the remarks from Dr. Lee.

Guests will be required to wear a mask when they come into the event as well as when going to the restroom or getting snacks. Attendees are also asked to stay in their cars as much as possible during the event.

To buy your tickets, click here.