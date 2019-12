CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — No heat at a school means kids won’t be in the classroom again Wednesday.

There was a boiler issues at Dr. Howard Elementary. Students were moved to nearby Stratton Academy where parents could pick them up.

The boiler has not been fixed yet. Dr. Howard families can keep their kids home Wednesday if they want. Parents who need to drop their kids off can do so. They will go to Stratton for the day.