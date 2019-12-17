Dr. Howard dismisses early after boiler issue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Unit 4 Schools are dismissing Dr. Howard students early after a boiler issue.

Students were relocated to the Stratton Academy gymnasium out of caution. Unit 4 officials say students can be picked up starting at 11:30 a.m. Those remaining will be supervised by Dr. Howard staff and provided lunch.

Bus routes will run at the end of the day on their normal schedules. The Dr. Howard Kids Plus program will be held at Stratton where families can pick up students at their usual time.

Officials say tt is unlikely that school will be held Wednesday at Dr. Howard, but the District will provide an update once additional details become available.