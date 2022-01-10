DPS suspends in-person learning at two more schools

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools announced on Monday that two more of its schools will be transitioning to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns.

Parsons Elementary School and Dennis Lab School will be the third and fourth schools in the district to suspend in-person learning after American Dream STEM Academy and Franklin Grove Elementary School. Students at the latter two schools have been learning from home since Wednesday of last week.

Extended Day before- and after-school activities, including sports, will not be offered while in-person learning is suspended.

Students at Parsons, Franklin Grove and American Dream STEM will return to in-person learning on Jan. 18. Students at Dennis will return to the classroom on Jan. 21.