DPS students participate in leadership summit

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 100 students in Decatur took part in a leadership summit on Wednesday.

Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase led the “Male Summit: Positive Choices Leading to Positive Futures.” He brought several community leaders in law enforcement, health, education and E-Sports together to speak to teens.

Dase said the goal is to help them succeed in their future careers.

“We want to bring to the students a lot of their success,” said Dase. “I like to call them ‘touchable role models’ that they can actually see and talk to right now, not necessarily on the TV that we can’t reach out to. Everybody shared their contacts so students can reach out to those individuals.”

This was the second year the summit was held in Decatur.