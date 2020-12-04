DPS plans in-person return

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools are set to return to in-person learning next month.

That’s per a letter to families from the district superintendent Friday morning.

Here’s the full contents of that letter:

“At this time, DPS plans to welcome students back in person starting Tuesday, January 19, following the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on January 18. We do continue to monitor the health and safety of our community; therefore, this plan is tentative and will be reevaluated following the holiday break.

Students who have declared they want in-person learning will be assigned one day per week to attend in person for January 19 – February 5. In-person students will be divided into two groups, A and B; in-person students will be notified by their school which group they are divided into.

Group A students will attend in-person on Tuesdays; Group B students will attend in-person on Thursdays.

All students will continue to attend school virtually on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Those who selected to continue with virtual learning only will still receive assignments on Tuesday and Thursdays; those who selected in-person learning will receive assignments on the day of school they are not in-person.

Only those students who previously declared through Skyward that they would attend in person will attend for January 19 – February 5.

We are also reopening the form in Skyward for families to select if they want students to attend in-person starting February 8. Families have until January 8 to make that selection in Skyward using the “Learning Environment Choice” form under Custom Forms.

If our community’s health data shows it is safe to do so, DPS will begin welcoming students back in-person 4-days per week, starting February 8. Students participating in-person would attend in-person Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, with all students participating in virtual learning on Wednesdays. Students will transition from 1-day per week in-person to 4-days per week following this schedule:

PreK-2nd: 4-days per week starting February 8; 3rd-12th: continue with 1-day per week

PreK-8th: 4-days per week starting February 15; 9th-12th: continue with 1-day per week

All students: 4-days per week starting February 22

Again, this plan is tentative, pending health and safety statistics in our community, and will be reevaluated as we approach these dates.”