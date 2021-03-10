DPS Board of Education found in violation of Open Meetings Act

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Attorney General found the Decatur Public School Board violated the Open Meetings Act during at least three of their closed sessions. However, they were not found in violation of the Act in regards to a closed session where a bonus for Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase was discussed.

In an opinion from Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office, Deputy Bureau Chief Joshua M. Jones said an investigation was conducted after the board was accused of discussing opinions and how they would vote while in executive session. Jones said emails were given to their office showing a conversation between Board President Beth Nolan and Dr. Todd Covault, DPS’s chief operation officer. The conversation was from between October 19-21.

Jones stated that in the emails, Nolan wrote, “during the last closed session, the board unanimously approved a bonus to Mr. Dase in the amount of $30,000.” She then asked to “please work with payroll to make this happen.” Jones stated Nolan continued to say “have this item included in the consent agenda items for the coming meeting…the board needs to formally vote to approve this payment.” Dr. Covault then responded saying that although the board agreed to pay the bonus, they did not have the authority to act in closed session and the bonus would need to be included in the personnel report. He was then asked by Board Secretary Melissa Bradford to have the item added to the next personnel report for approval.

On November 2, the AG’s Office asked the board to provide copies of the closed session verbatim recordings as well as closed session minutes for several other meetings. They received records from meetings on September 8, September 22, September 29, October 13 and October 27.

In response to the emails, Jones said the board’s attorney stated:

“Ms. Nolan’s initial email refers to a unanimous approval, but specifically directs that the matter be placed on the Agenda for final action in open session. Mr. Covault’s follow-up email clarifies that the employee compensation matter requires approval by the Board in open session. The matter was initially placed on the consent agenda, but was subsequently removed from the consent agenda for for consideration as an individual agenda item. When voted upon, the compensation in question was voted down 0-7. The fact that the matter was placed on the Agenda, and that it was defeated, is obvious, and publicly available, evidence that no final action was taken in closed session.”

He went on to say, “it cannot be ignored that the final vote was contrary to the alleged action taken in closed session, further evidence that no final or binding action was taken in closed session.”

Jones stated, “When the Board voted in open session to reject the bonus for Mr. Dase during its October 27, 2020, meeting, that constituted the Board’s final action on his bonus. Although the Board President appeared to seek the implementation of the bonus before the public vote which reversed the Board’s closed session decision to award it, the Board took final action on the bonus in open session on October 27, 2020.” He went on to say the board did not violate the Open Meetings Act.

During five meetings under investigation, the board’s counsel said the main topics of the closed sessions were “the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees” and “collective negotiating matters between the public body and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees.”

Jones said that while the board held appropriate discussions regarding topics like employees and collective bargaining during most of the closed sessions, he said they also talked about some unauthorized topics. He stated that occurred during at least three of the five meetings under investigation.

“During the September 8, 2020, closed session, the Board improperly discussed making changes to its organizational chart to add a new position. The Board also improperly discussed the attributes it sought in any future candidates,” said Jones.

The AG’s Office explained that the discussion of those attributes fell out of the scope of the Open Meetings Act.

Then during a meeting on September 22, Jones said the board “improperly discussed whether to proceed with an agenda item and what substantive course of action to take on the underlying matter, which was outside the exceptions the Board cited to close the meeting (for specific employees and collective negotiating matters).”

In a meeting on October 27, the board talked about reorganizing the order of the meeting and its general structure during closed session. Jones stated they also discussed “political considerations and the ability to keep a document from being requested and disclosed pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act.”

At the end of the opinion, Jones stated, “In accordance with the conclusions expressed above, this office asks that the Board vote to make publicly available the discrete portions of its closed session minutes and close session verbatim records from its September 20,2020, September, 2020, and October 27, 2020, meetings that fall outside the scope of the exceptions the Board cited to close the meetings.” He went on to say the office also warned the board to limit their closed session discussions to such that falls within the scope of exceptions it uses to close meetings in the future.