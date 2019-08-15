DPD ready to register surveillance equipment

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The police department is ready to register exterior security cameras for area businesses or residents. Officials say it’s to partner with the community so, in the event of a crime, law enforcement would be quickly able to identify where video footage might be available. It could provide a quicker start to any investigation.
Disclaimer & Terms of Use
- Registration is entirely voluntary.
- Registrant information is reserved for official use by the City of Danville Police Department.
- No police personnel will have direct access to registrant’s camera.
- If necessary, the City of Danville Police Department will contact you directly, using the information you provided on this site to request the appropriate video surveillance footage.
- Any footage containing or related to criminal activity may be collected by the City of Danville Police Department for use as evidence during any stage of a criminal proceeding or to assist with the investigation.
- An individual’s personal information will be kept confidential by the City, unless subject to disclosure by court order.
- Under no circumstances shall registrants construe that they are acting as an agent and/or employee of the City of Danville and/or the City of Danville Police Department.
- Under no circumstances shall the City of Danville utilize any information obtained to view footage/feeds directly from cameras owned by registrants.
- By clicking the “I Accept” button, you are signing this Agreement electronically. You agree your electronic signature is the legal equivalent of your manual/handwritten signature on this Agreement. By selecting “I Accept” you consent to be legally bound to this Agreement’s terms and conditions.