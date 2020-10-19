DPD looks into armed robbery at tobacco shop

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened over the weekend at the Quick Stop Tobacco Shop on East Main Street.

Police said the robbery happened around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they talked to an employee who said a man with a gun came into the shop and demanded money from the register. Police stated he ran away with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

If you know anything about this crime, call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.