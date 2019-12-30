Dozens skate on plastic “ice” rink

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It has been an unseasonably warm Christmas week, but that did not stop dozens in Coles County from hitting the ice.

For several years, there has been outdoor ice skating at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon. However, the ice rink is actually made of a hard plastic so families can enjoy it no matter what degree the thermometer reads.

Dozens came out to get their skate on for the rink’s last day. “This is our seventh year, and it’s been picking up,” said Billy Cesinger, ice rink supervisor. “Everyone loves it, and it’s a blast. It’s definitely just the Christmas spirit. All the families, I just love seeing everybody happy. That’s all that matters, as long as everybody’s smiling then I’m having a good time.” There were skates of all different sizes, so people of all ages could enjoy the rink.