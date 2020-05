URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District plans to get rid of dozens of geese from Crystal Lake Park. Friday, protesters wanted to voice their opinion on the matter.

More than a dozen people took to the streets around Crystal Lake to try and change the plan. They said the geese are an attraction to the park and they should not be slaughtered. The park district voted for a charity harvest to reduce the number of geese from around 80 to 10 or 20.