DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people gathered near Danville for their love of tractors.

It’s the first Tractor Collector Enthusiast Scenic Drive organized by Jim Hawkins. The event brought tractor lovers from many cities and even states like Indiana.

The goal was to show off their tractors, and see some ones that had been restored. The group started in Kickapoo State Park and made their way to Kennekuk County Park.

Hawkins said he’s participated in several tractor events in the past and glad he could finally bring this one to Danville.

“We are just enjoying the beauty of the entire countryside, and we are enjoying the beauty of the tractors that are disappearing faster than we can put them together sometimes,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said he hopes to coordinate many more tractor scenic drives in the future.