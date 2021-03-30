Dozens attend stop Asian hate rally

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

“I’ve seen several incidents about violence against Asians,” Jie Wu, who attended the rally, said.

That includes a mass shooting in Georgia, where six Asian Americans were killed. A couple of weeks later and people are still feeling the impact in Central Illinois.

People of all different backgrounds were out in Champaign tonight to spread an important message: Stop Asian hate.

Dozens of people were outside with signs spreading that message. Aside from the shooting in Georgia, police in New York are also investigating two different recent crimes against Asian Americans. One protestor says people have blamed Asian Americans for the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But we do have feelings and our feelings are hurt. It is time to speak up,” Wu said.

Protestors say they just want equity. The University of Illinois has around 8,500 Asian students. The most recent census shows Asians make up 10% of the community in Champaign County.