Dozens attend pro-life event

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Dozens of people gathered in Champaign Sunday to pray and get their message out about pro life.

It’s called the Life Chain. It’s an annual, nation-wide event where people gather to “pray for the unborn.” They said abortions are harmful to everyone, and wanted to bring awareness to other options out there.

In Champaign, people lined West Kirby Ave. with pro-life signs. Suzanne Alt said she has come to events like this for years.

“I believe that these children have a right to be born. I mean they’re innocent, they have no voice, and I don’t think it’s right for anyone to say just because they’re not going to be born into the right situation, they don’t have a chance to live,” she said.

This is happening after pro-choice rallies happened across the country Saturday. Thousands turned up, including in Springfield and Urbana to call for more access to abortions for women.