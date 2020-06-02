Dozen arrests for damage & looting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Tobacco Shack, on Grand, has glass shattered everywhere. A neighbor reported seeing 8-10 people break in with bricks. It’s just one of several area businesses damaged overnight.

The Thornton’s Gas Station, on East Pershing Road is taped off with shattered doors and windows. The regional manager says they saw five cars with at least ten people on the property when the looting started about 8:30 pm, Monday. The station took precautions to close early, so no employees were here at the time.

The Casey’s on West Mound was also damaged with doors and windows boarded up.

Police say they’ve arrested 12 people for burglary and criminal damage the past two days with 10-of-12 arrested Monday night. Six are being charged with looting at Thornton’s.

Authorities say police have responded to a total of 16 incidents at area businesses the past two days.