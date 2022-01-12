Downtown street to close after water leak

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of East Water Street in downtown Urbana will close for a day-and-a-half so crews can do repairs related to a water main leak.

The closure is from North Broadway Avenue to North Vine Street. That’s immediately north of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The closure starts at 7 a.m. Thursday January 13 and runs until 5 p.m. Friday January 14.



You’ll still be able get to properties in the area, but the city says you should not walk or drive through the construction zone.