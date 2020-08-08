Downtown parking lots to close early on weekend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that city-owned parking lots at Neil Street and Washington Street as well as Walnut Street and Washington Street will be closing at 9:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (August 8-9, 2020).

This decision comes in response to a shooting incident that happened early Saturday morning “as well as recent instances where a large number of individuals have engaged in social gatherings in Downtown parking lots during the late night/early morning hour,” according to City Officials.

Motorists parking in these lots before 9:00 p.m. can leave their vehicles in the lot until midnight, at which time both parking lots will be locked and vehicles cannot be removed by their owners until 7:00 a.m.

Drivers needing to park downtown past midnight are encouraged to use the Hill Street Parking Deck (123 W. Hill St.).

The City also wants to remind is residents and visitors that while in a City-owned parking lot, individuals cannot engage in any activity not directly associated with the parking of or retrieval of vehicles, including but not limited to the consumption of alcohol, gambling, or the sale of merchandise or services.

Individuals cannot transport, carry, possess, or have alcoholic liquor within the driver or passenger area of any motor vehicle unless it remains sealed in its original packaging.

Individuals cannot carry open containers of alcoholic liquor out of any establishment licensed to sell alcohol.

Activities such as standing in the roadway, loitering on sidewalks, carrying open alcohol, and consuming alcohol in parking lots or public roadways are violations of City Ordinances and can result in a City citation with a minimum fine of $205 per violation.