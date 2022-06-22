DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — He is called one of the greatest artists of our time–and now Preston Jackson is being honored in his hometown.

The Decatur City Council voted to rename a downtown green space. They called it “Preston Jackson Park” in honor of the renowned artist.

It is located on the west side of Water Street, just between north and William streets.

Until now, the space did not have a name. But one of Jackson’s sculptures already sits there, which honors African American Civil War soldiers.