Downtown Pana apartment building damaged beyond repair

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire investigators are still working to determine how a blaze ignited Sunday and heavily damaged an apartment building in downtown Pana.

Chief Rod Bland says the State Fire Marshal’s office is assisting with the investigation, and they’re still holding interviews.

He says the blaze appears to have started in the front of the second story of the building. He adds the first floor used to be a photography studio and was not heavily damaged. Also, it’s been empty for a few years.

Thanks to a fire wall, Bland says, the flames were contained to the building it started in.

He adds that the property owner tells him the building won’t be repaired.

The roof of the building caved in during the fire, according to the chief.

Bland says the upstairs apartment was occupied but no one was home when the fire broke out.