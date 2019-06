Monticello, Ill. (WCIA) — People who visit the city will soon have a new place to stay. The old bank downtown, now the Moore Building, has been undergoing some changes.

A Christie Clinic office moved in on the first floor. Now a four-room Airbnb will be taking up the second.

Those working on the project say they should be done by this weekend. The building will also house event and co-work spaces.