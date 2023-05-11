GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The fire in downtown Gibson City has reignited.

Crews on the scene said flames and smoke are visible in the second building next to the apartment building that originally caught fire. The fire department left the equipment on the scene earlier to be ready in case there was a flare-up, and officials said crews immediately responded when flames were spotted around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Crews said the fire is under control but still on the scene.

After more than eight hours of work, several crews put the flames out Thursday night for three buildings in downtown Gibson City. Officials said the fire started inside an apartment building and spread to two others next door.

Chief Bruce Kallal said there were no injuries but several pets died inside the building. Kallal said there’s no current information on what caused the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.