DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville announced that several roads will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 2 for the month’s First Fridays event.

The city said Vermilion Street will be barricaded from Harrison Street to Main Street. North Street will be barricaded on either side of Vermilion Street to the closest alleys during the event. Closures will end at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2, officials reported.

City officials said the event, called Sports & Brews happening from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Danville, will feature many activities for the whole family. Some include live music from Ferranti and Bay City Central on the Temple Plaza stage, a beer tent, drink specials, food trucks, sports-themed concessions, lawn games, and more.

More information about the event can be found online.