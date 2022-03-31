CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The second annual Downtown Champaign Wine Walk will be held on April 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to officials, the Downtown Champaign Wine Walk is a self-guided tour to sip, shop and stroll downtown as people taste samples of various wines inside retail businesses. These include Plantify, Live Action Games, Ten Thousand Villages, Fire Doll Studio, Golden Weather Goods and The Literary.

“We are excited to bring back the Wine Walk,” stated Jenna Manolakes, Marketing and Events Coordinator for the Champaign Center Partnership. “This event was popular during our inaugural event in 2019 because attendees can try new wines from around the world and explore locally-owned shops in the heart of Champaign.”

Officials said Wine Walk check-in will take place in the ground level lobby of M2 on Neil, 301 North Neil Street, starting at 4:30 p.m. on April 16. Participants must be 21 and older and will be asked to present a photo ID at check-in. Attendees must wear a Wine Walk wristband during the event.

Tickets are $20 per person if purchased by April 6, and $25 after, and include a wine walk guide and 12 wine tastings at retail businesses. Advance ticket purchase is required.

Tickets may be purchased online.