Downtown celebration is back

MONTICELLO, Ill (WCIA) — An annual street festival is making it’s way to Piatt County this weekend. The Monticellobration is on Saturday.

Vendors and entertainment will line the square in downtown Monticello. Downtown shops are getting ready for the event, and a new business owner says she’s excited for her first year participating.

“Well, we’ve always attended the celebration having loved in Monticello for several years. So I know how fun it is and how many people it draws to the square which is where we’re now located. So definitely looking forward to having that crowd,” Nicole Stewart says.

A full list of events for the celebration can be found here.