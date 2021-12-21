CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A downtown Champaign bar is closed through the end of the month – possibly longer – after a recent shooting outside the business.



Champaign’s Deputy Liquor Commissioner Matt Roeschley said Stix Arcade Bar at 116 North Walnut Street agreed to close. The business will have to meet with the city again to agree on a re-opening plan, which includes what safety precautions the bar will put in place. The soonest the bar could re-open is January 1.



This came after a shooting outside Stix in the early morning hours on December 12. A 29 year-old man was hit in the leg. City officials believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute inside the bar.



In a statement, Stix ownership said the decision to close was made “in conjunction with city officials.” The bar declined to comment further “until a final decision has been made on the how the business will be handled moving forward.”



This is the second time in recent months that the city has stepped in to address violence concerns at a bar. Clark Bar and Glow Bar, both in the same building at 207 West Clark Street, saw their liquor license suspended in October, but the business reached an agreement with the city to get back in business.