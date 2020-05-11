Downstate municipalities weighing options to allow early reopens

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Add Ford County to the list of municipalities considering their legal options to reopen local organizations and businesses ahead of Gov. JB Pritzker’s five-phase, Restore Illinois plan.
On the agenda for the county board Monday evening is a resolution to support local businesses, the health department and local law enforcement — which would “encourage local businesses and (Ford County’s) citizens to re-open under the current, existing guidelines and recommendations of the Ford County Health Department.”
Ford County’s discussion Monday night on whether to approve that resolution — and its implications for businesses in the area — follows a public announcement by the Moultrie County State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver last week. Weaver said in a press release that her office would not prosecute businesses or churches that reopen early.
“This should not be perceived as a determination that no aspects of the executive order are enforceable, but remember prosecutors are granted absolute discretion regarding whether or not to prosecute a case within their jurisdiction,” Weaver said.
Already in Clark County, county board members there voted 6-1 to allow unincorporated areas of the county the option to return to work and reopen businesses ahead of May 30 — the end date of Gov. JB Pritzker’s modified Stay-At-Home order.
Similarly, Madison County board members will vote Tuesday evening on a plan to reopen the county as well.
The business of deciding whether — or how — to enforce the Stay-At-Home order until the end of May isn’t just the purview of county boards: in Douglas County, Sheriff Joshua Blackwell said he wouldn’t require the order be enforced and in Woodford County, Greg Minger said he wouldn’t prosecute violations of it.