Downstate hotels available for some COVID-19 patients not in need of hospitalization

The newly renamed Hotel 166, located near the Northwestern University Hospital complex is seen Monday, March 23, 2020, in Chicago. The city of Chicago plans to reserve thousands of hotel rooms for people with mild cases of the coronavirus and others unable to return to their homes while awaiting test results, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday. Lightfoot said the city has partnered with five hotels, including the Hotel 166, and will have 1,000 rooms available by Tuesday. She estimates 2,000 rooms will be available by the end of the week. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Additional housing options in downstate Illinois that could potentially hold people who would not otherwise be able to quarantine or self-isolate could be ready for use as early as next week, Gov. J.B. Pritkzer said Friday.

Nearly 2,000 hotel rooms in Illinois have been prepared for residents who have tested positive for COVID, but don’t require hospitalization, or for people who appear asymptomatic but are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

People in homes with multigenerational living arrangements, as well as families or roommates living in small houses or apartment units are part of the demographic the initiative is aimed at helping, since those conditions make self-isolation more challenging.

Medical professionals and first responders are also eligible for access to the rooms, which are split among facilities in Springfield, Champaign, Peoria, Rockford, Metro East, the Quad Cities, Macomb, Schaumburg and the collar counties.

Access to those rooms will be coordinated through local health departments, which have received an additional $6.8 million in funding for COVID-19 response, officials said Friday.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District administrator Julie Pryde told WCIA no one in Champaign County has been placed in a hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic; the identity of the hotels potentially used for such a purpose would also not be released, Pryde added.

Friday’s announcement about the additional available housing follows a city of Chicago decision in late March to rent more than 1,000 rooms among five hotels for people exposed to COVID-19, but not in need of serious medical care.