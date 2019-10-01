Dove, Inc., marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — October is a notable month for many reasons one of which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Dove, Inc., a coalition of religious groups, volunteers and advocates working for justice, equality and understanding, is holding candle-lighting ceremonies in each county it serves to honor victims, celebrate survivors and recognize those who take a stand against domestic violence.

Shelby County

The First Assembly of God Church

108 South Oak Street, Shelbyville

Thursday, October 3, 7 pm

DeWitt County

Christ Lutheran Church

701 South Mulberry Street, Clinton

Thursday, October 10, 7 pm

Macon County

First Presbyterian Church

204 West Prairie, Decatur

Tuesday, October 15, 7 pm

Piatt County

First Presbyterian Church

214 South Charter Street, Monticello

Thursday, October 24, 7 pm

Moultrie County

United Methodist Church

216 West Jefferson, Sullivan

Tuesday, October 29, 7 pm