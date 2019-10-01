Dove, Inc., marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — October is a notable month for many reasons one of which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Dove, Inc., a coalition of religious groups, volunteers and advocates working for justice, equality and understanding, is holding candle-lighting ceremonies in each county it serves to honor victims, celebrate survivors and recognize those who take a stand against domestic violence.
Shelby County
The First Assembly of God Church
108 South Oak Street, Shelbyville
Thursday, October 3, 7 pm
DeWitt County
Christ Lutheran Church
701 South Mulberry Street, Clinton
Thursday, October 10, 7 pm
Macon County
First Presbyterian Church
204 West Prairie, Decatur
Tuesday, October 15, 7 pm
Piatt County
First Presbyterian Church
214 South Charter Street, Monticello
Thursday, October 24, 7 pm
Moultrie County
United Methodist Church
216 West Jefferson, Sullivan
Tuesday, October 29, 7 pm