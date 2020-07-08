Dove Inc. celebrates 50 years

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Dove, Inc. celebrated its 50th anniversary Tuesday.

The organization is made up of different programs, all dedicated to serving the community. It gives back through programs, including children’s outreach and domestic violence assistance.

At an event Tuesday, director of domestic violence, Teri Ducy said she believes Dove leaves a lasting impact on the people who walk through the doors. “You know life skills skits with the kids with the puppets,” says Ducy. ” The kids remember those puppets to this day I can still have people who will see me and say, ‘I remember the Babes program at Dove when my kids were little.” If you are interested in learning more about Dove and its impact in central Illinois, please visit their website.