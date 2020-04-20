Doulas offer support during coronavirus pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Some women are adjusting their plans for childbirth because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some women are considering home birth or virtual doula support. That means a doula would be available by phone or computer to help through the childbirth process. There is not any clear evidence that the virus can be given from mother to child during pregnancy.

The CDC says we don’t currently know if pregnant women have a greater chance of getting sick from COVID-19 compared to everyone else, but based on information that is available their risk is the same as adults.