PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Doug’s Compounding Pharmacy building in Paxton is back in the hands of the Hudson family.

Andy Hudson is the new owner. His father owned the building on East Pells Street and North Market Street two decades ago. Hudson purchased the building last month for $175,000. He said he bought it because he wanted it to stay in the community, and is still figuring out his future plans.

“Some ideas in my head,” Hudson said, “like some type of family entertainment place, like we have places to eat, places to have some wine. I would say it’s not going to be a pharmacy. Some have speculation on, ‘Oh is he going to re-open a compounder?’ No, I just don’t have the time and energy for that.”

Hudson said he would like to start working on the building by summer. He’s already had several people contacting him to rent it out.