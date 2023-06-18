CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District hosted a Juneteenth celebration in the same place where a shooting took place last week.

Coordinator Dante Scott said crime doesn’t define the Douglass Park community and having an event like this one is a way to take back the space for something good.

“It’s beautiful, it’s unity and it’s time for a celebration,” Scott said. “It’s just a time for us to come together and celebrate Black culture and freedom. And the freedoms of being able to gather and assemble like this in such a diverse setting.”

Senior Program Director Robert White said the event is a breath of fresh air, especially after a shooting that left nearly ten hurt. He said someone close to him was hurt in the June 11th shooting.

“There was pain,” White said. “Then there was just a sense of feeling like this is too much and we need to do more.”

White said the Black community has fought for this holiday to be nationally recognized and knows the Douglass Park community will do the same.

“This community has resilience,” White said. “We’ve been through a lot. You speak about Juneteenth; you had enslaved people for two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was declared. So that took some resilience. So, we’re here out of resilience, we’re here out of love, we’re here out of pride for our community.”

Jill Clement grew up in Champaign and she believes events like this help curb violence and encourage the community to stay involved.

“The need is real,” Clement said. “The resources are here and we have to listen. We have to learn and we need to take actionable steps to show that this community cares and we can be bigger and better.”