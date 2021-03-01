Douglas Quivey named acting U.S. attorney for Central District of Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois has been selected.

In a news release, officials said 55-year-old Douglas J. Quivey will fill the position, effective Monday. “Mr. Quivey, who has served as First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the district since January 2019, assumes the position as Acting U.S. Attorney by virtue of the Vacancies Reform Act.”

Quivey, a Charleston native, previously served as an assistance federal public defender in the Central District of Illinois between October 2014 and December 2018.

“Mr. Quivey was in private practice from 1996 to 2014 in Charleston, Urbana, and Springfield, Ill. He received his law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law and began his legal career as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Richard Mills from 1994 to 1996,” said officials. He also earned his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Eastern Illinois University.