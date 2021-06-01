Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searches for vehicle involved in hit & run crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that was involved in a property damage hit-and-run crash on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, officers said the crash happened near 2150 East CR 200 North (Antioch Church Road) between 2-5 p.m.. They said the suspect vehicle is “a older model, burgundy, Ford, possibly an SUV or truck, with damage to the front passenger-side headlight.” They also shared a photo of what appears to be parts of a headlight.

If you know anything about this incident, call the sheriff’s office at (217) 253-2913.