Douglas County Sheriff: Two trucks taken during break-in at Illini FS

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives in Douglas County are investigating a break-in.

A Facebook post from the Sheriff’s office says two work trucks were taken from Kemp’s Illini FS on Route 130.

The first truck is a 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty, with an Illinois truck license plate ‘316736D’. The second truck is a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, with an Illinois truck license plate ‘284210D’.

Both vehicles have Illini FS signage on them.

If you have any information about the break-in or if you see these trucks, Sheriff’s deputies ask that you contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-280-8316, or the Sheriff’s Office directly at 217-253-2913.