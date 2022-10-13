TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Douglas County Sheriff Nate Chaplin said the jail is long overdue for a replacement.

In the 1980s, architects built the jail in a 1930s church style. It doesn’t have the necessary space required for a modern jail.

“It seems like maybe the jail was bit of an afterthought,” Chaplin said. “It’s very difficult to get back to and service the cell-block area.”

Renovations cost between $36-$41 million dollars. Chaplin said prices are only increasing, so the sooner the better.

Extra space could also mean programs for the jail. Chaplin said he would like to create services to reduce the rate of repeat offenders.