TUSCOLA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the Champaign County coroner are investigating a deadly car crash.

Sheriff’s deputies said it happened Friday night at County Road 1350 North and County Road 1450 East. That’s in between Villa Grove and Tuscola.

The department said Kenneth Clodfelder, a 72-year-old man from Villa Grove, died. They added that he was driving the car when it went off the road and hit a power pole before stopping.