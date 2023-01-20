DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Douglas County officials are doing their part to make sure people in jail get the help they need for substance abuse.

They partnered with a Central Illinois organization called Hour House, an addiction treatment center, to create Douglas County Recovery Oriented Systems of Care. The program offers sessions that specialize in improving the health, wellness, and quality of life for people in custody struggling with alcohol or drug problems.

Program supervisor Karen Cook said it’s a great way to make sure they don’t make the same mistakes that got them locked up in the first place.

“We are providing them the education and the tools to successfully maintain their own recovery or to start their own recovery journey here in Douglas County,” Cook said.

Sheriff Nathan Chaplin said programs like ROSC can ease the pain people are going through and help them rehabilitate back in the community.

“Being incarcerated is a disruption,” Chaplin said. “It’s challenging to go back out into society. And this is an opportunity to extend a hand to help people get acclimated in society and that’s the goal of this entire process.”

The program meets every Friday to help those with substance abuse. If it continues to be a success, officers hope to add more days for sessions in the future.