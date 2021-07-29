Douglas County Health Department looks into COVID-19 outbreak within community

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Health Department is looking into a COVID-19 outbreak within their community.

In a news release, public health officials said 10 positive cases were reported on Wednesday. They stated most of those cases had at least one common factor. Additionally, more are anticipated, according to officials.

“That brings to 24 the total number of Douglas County cases in the last seven days. By comparison, in the month June the number of positive cases was 11.”

Health officials said they are doing contact tracing for at least 90 people identified as possible close contacts. “We respectfully ask that you consider the vital importance of honestly answering questions so as to help curb spread of the virus.