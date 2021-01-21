Douglas County Health Department asks for community’s patience during COVID-19 vaccination process

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Health Department is asking for the community’s patience as they continue to navigate getting COVID-19 vaccine supplies and administering them.

Colleen Lehmann, Public Health community liaison for the health department, said they have been able to get through the 1A Phase of vaccination distribution. They were able to give those who fell under that category and wanted the vaccine their starting dose.

Now, they are working on branching out to vaccinate other parts of the community. They have vaccinated two of the four school districts within the county. Lehmann said they are hoping to get more vaccines this week. “We are wanting to do the other two school districts as soon as we know we’ve got those vaccines.”

Inconsistency in vaccine supply is something Lehmann said they have been battling. She said they are having weekly clinics in Tuscola and Arcola starting next week. When they know they have a sufficient supply, they will open pre-registration so residents can choose a location and time frame to get their vaccine.

Lehmann said they hope supply will become more generous. “The more supply we have, the more people we’ll be able to host at those clinics.”

Another area Lehmann says they are hoping to address in the future is offering on-site vaccinations for the manufacturers and factories. She said the health department has been in contact with those businesses to get an idea of how many employees they have, so they know how many doses they would need. “We let them know that when we can, we will do it, but we need to balance all of the populations. We are collecting all of that data right now,” Lehmann stated.

Lehmann said they have done a lot of data collecting when it comes to the vaccine. She stated that before the vaccine was ready for distribution, they put out a survey to see who would want to get it. The number of responses was around 600, which Lehmann said was less than manageable so they cut off the survey. They then explained the health department would keep that list and call people when there were openings and when they could pre-register.

The survey ended up causing some confusion within the community, according to Lehmann. She said even though people filled out the survey, they still need to pre-register themselves.

The community is asked to check Douglas County Health Department’s website and their social media channels for updates on possibilities to sign up for clinics. They are also asking the community to help those who may not be as “tech-savvy” with online pre-registration and connect with those individuals if you think they may be eligible for the vaccine.