DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced they recently confiscated a mixture of drugs.

Officials said they confiscated seven pounds of marijuana, 7.4 grams of coke, 33 grams of Psilocybin, and 6.2 grams of meth. They also took three handguns and ammunition off the streets, numerous prescription medications.

In addition to the drugs and weapons found, officials found over $29,000 in currency.