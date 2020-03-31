Douglas County adds new COVID-19 case

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Public Health Department announced a third resident in the county has tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident is a female in 70s; officials say the woman was “a close contact” of another resident that tested positive for the virus before she did. She, and the other contact, are currently in quarantine.

Public health officials say they are identifying all potential contacts the woman may have had.

Earlier Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the statewide total of COVID-19 cases was approaching 6,000 and now affects 54 counties.