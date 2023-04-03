DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Highway Department announced that a portion of Douglas County Highway 7 (2360 E. Oakland Rd.) will be reduced to one lane of traffic beginning April 10.

The closure is between Coles and Douglas County line near Oakland to almost three miles north of that same county line.

Officials said the lane closures are necessary for many projects. These include pavement patching, bituminous surface overlay, aggregate shoulder placement, incidental bituminous surfacing, pavement marking, and other related work.

The highway department said Douglas County has contracted with Howell Asphalt Company Inc. of Mattoon for the construction work totaling $1,157,695.13. Additionally, people living and driving in the area will be notified with more information as the construction work progresses.