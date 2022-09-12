CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The investigation into a double homicide that happened in Springfield over the weekend has yielded the names of the victims and the arrest of a suspect.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as husband and wife John and Gloria Norgaard, ages 67 and 69, respectively. Allmon said John was shot multiple times while Gloria was shot only once. Both were found in their home on West Southwind Drive Sunday morning and were pronounced dead there.

Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies identified a black Dodge Charger as a suspect vehicle. That Charger was found in Benld on Monday morning and the man inside was arrested without incident. He refused to identify himself to authorities.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are bringing the suspect back to Sangamon County to be interviewed. The Charger is also being towed to Sangamon County to be processed for evidence.

The homicide remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices.