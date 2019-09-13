Double duty benefit of books

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A local group is holding its bi-annual fundraising used book sale next month. UC Books to Prisoners benefits from the book sale.

It’s a non-profit working group of the Independent Media Center (IMC) which provides free books to those incarcerated around the state. The group also works to promote public engagement with issues of incarceration and rehabilitation.

Volunteers collect and sort tens of thousands of donated books annually and answer hundreds of letters from those behind bars to match prisoner requests. Since its inception in 2004, more than 130,000 books have been sent to nearly 20,000 inmates. UC Books to Prisoners also stocks and staffs lending libraries in two county jails.

UC Books to Prisoners Fall Benefit Used Book Sale & IMC Open House

Independent Media Center

202 South Broadway, Urbana

Saturday, October 5

9 am – 6 pm