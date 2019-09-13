Closings
Decatur Public Schools District #61

Double duty benefit of books

News

by: , UC Books to Prisoners

Posted: / Updated:
Books-jpg_20160304161024-159532

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A local group is holding its bi-annual fundraising used book sale next month. UC Books to Prisoners benefits from the book sale.

It’s a non-profit working group of the Independent Media Center (IMC) which provides free books to those incarcerated around the state. The group also works to promote public engagement with issues of incarceration and rehabilitation.

Volunteers collect and sort tens of thousands of donated books annually and answer hundreds of letters from those behind bars to match prisoner requests. Since its inception in 2004, more than 130,000 books have been sent to nearly 20,000 inmates. UC Books to Prisoners also stocks and staffs lending libraries in two county jails.

For more information, click here.

UC Books to Prisoners Fall Benefit Used Book Sale & IMC Open House
Independent Media Center
202 South Broadway, Urbana
Saturday, October 5
9 am – 6 pm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.